Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 6,527

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,632 ($114.47) to GBX 6,527 ($86.55) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($139.24) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.42) to GBX 8,910 ($118.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($114.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($129.96) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($108.74) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,935.18 ($118.49).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 4,226.50 ($56.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a PE ratio of -13.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,203.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,015.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 4,029.50 ($53.43) and a one year high of GBX 9,204 ($122.05).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

