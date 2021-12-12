Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $96.92

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.92, but opened at $93.32. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $93.74, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

