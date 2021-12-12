Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,349 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 319.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.