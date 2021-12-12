Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,320 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock worth $42,563,258. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

