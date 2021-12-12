Karp Capital Management Corp Has $262,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 91.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 254.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.27 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,586 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

