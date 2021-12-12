Karp Capital Management Corp Has $512,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.81.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

