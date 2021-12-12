Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $2,059,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 155.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 170,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

