Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,663,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.