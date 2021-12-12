Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.82 and traded as high as C$4.70. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 275,997 shares traded.

KEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$888.71 million and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.83.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,278.24. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

