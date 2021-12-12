Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 332,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

