Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $218.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

