Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $102.32 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

