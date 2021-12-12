Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,724.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

