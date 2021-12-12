Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.58 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

