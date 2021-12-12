Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $607.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.82 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

