Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 134 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $385.84 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $601.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

