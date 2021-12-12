Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.