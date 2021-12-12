Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

