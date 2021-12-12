Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of SMG opened at $151.93 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

