Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $485,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NFG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.