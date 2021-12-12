KeyCorp Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $69.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. UiPath has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

