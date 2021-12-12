KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $4,915.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.09 or 0.08182407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00079772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,467.82 or 1.00058042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

