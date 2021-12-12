Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

KEYS opened at $201.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

