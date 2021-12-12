Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.