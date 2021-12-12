Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $287.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.50 million and the lowest is $286.17 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $269.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

KIM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,689,000 after purchasing an additional 893,538 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

