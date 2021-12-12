Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) CFO Acquires $19,516.00 in Stock

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) CFO Anthony Scott Praill acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.