Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) CFO Acquires $19,516.00 in Stock

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) CFO Anthony Scott Praill acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

KTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

