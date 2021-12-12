Krilogy Financial LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $177.24. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

