Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.