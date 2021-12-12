Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 4%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.50. 19,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,489,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNUT. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

