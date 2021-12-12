Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

