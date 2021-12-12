Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LABP. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 143,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,696. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 185,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,035 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

