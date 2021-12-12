Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 165,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,275. The company has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

