Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $51,778.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

