Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|$2.67 million
|-$5.03 million
|-1.38
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|$2.42 billion
|-$116.52 million
|32.16
Institutional & Insider Ownership
60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|-41.97%
|-438.97%
|-119.81%
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|-1,877.26%
|-85.27%
|-15.30%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|174
|954
|1654
|40
|2.55
As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Leafbuyer Technologies rivals beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
