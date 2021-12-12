Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

