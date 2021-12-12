Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,326,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 303,800 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,340,000 after acquiring an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

NYSE V opened at $213.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.