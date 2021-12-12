Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

