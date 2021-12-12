Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intel by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in Intel by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.