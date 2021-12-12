Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

