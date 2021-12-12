Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $265.47. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

