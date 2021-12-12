Lethean Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $535.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,479.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.39 or 0.08179923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00317867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.52 or 0.00912530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00075866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.00399240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00270992 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

