Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 356 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000.

VO opened at $250.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.78 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

