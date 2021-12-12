Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $707,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 55,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 54,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

