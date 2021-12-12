LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $9.31 on Thursday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

