LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.97

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.76. LianBio shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that LianBio will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

