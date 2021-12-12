LianBio’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio’s (NASDAQ:LIAN) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 13th. LianBio had issued 20,312,500 shares in its initial public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During LianBio’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LIAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN opened at $9.50 on Friday. LianBio has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

