Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Buys $118,900.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LILA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

