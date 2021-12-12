Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Buys $118,900.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LILA opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.42.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
