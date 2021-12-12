Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.62.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 1,050,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

