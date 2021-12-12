Liberum Capital Upgrades TruFin (OTC:TRFNF) to “Buy”

TruFin (OTC:TRFNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of TruFin stock opened at $1.05 on Friday.

TruFin Plc engages in the provision of niche ledning and early payment services. It operates through the following segments; Short Term Finance, Payment Services, and Other. The Short Term Finance segment distributes finance products and provides invoice discounting. The Payment Services segment includes early payment program services.

