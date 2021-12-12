Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 5.7%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 23,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 971,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

LILM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at $404,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at $8,647,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

